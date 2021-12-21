Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Libbey shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 273,700 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Libbey stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Libbey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

