Lido DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.45 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $65.88 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00005573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

