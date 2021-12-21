LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LFMD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 96,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 301,002 shares of company stock worth $881,767 over the last ninety days. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifeMD by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LifeMD by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeMD (LFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.