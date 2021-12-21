LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,950.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $21,950.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006736 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,072,270,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,853,546 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

