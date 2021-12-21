Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.