LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $3,490.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

