Lipe & Dalton Has $3.70 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $234.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.34. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $236.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

