Lipe & Dalton Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,208.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,353.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,296.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.