Lipe & Dalton Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $593.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $645.70 and its 200-day moving average is $581.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

