Litecred (LTCR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Litecred has traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Litecred has a total market cap of $14,532.27 and $192.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecred alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.42 or 0.98406691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00045845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00268942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00399071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00150349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

Litecred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.