LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

LVOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

LVOX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

