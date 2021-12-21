Lobstex Price Hits $0.0530 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $188,418.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,920,812 coins and its circulating supply is 22,845,386 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

