Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

