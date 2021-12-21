Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 18.0% in November

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 240,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $511.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

