M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the period. M.D.C. comprises 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

