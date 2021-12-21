Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Melanie A. Little Sells 4,776 Shares

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 1,241,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,943. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

