MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Tops $35.40 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $35.40 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00051422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.33 or 0.08203523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.35 or 1.00193564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

