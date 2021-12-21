Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.57 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $388.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

