MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of MKTW opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

