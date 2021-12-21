Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.