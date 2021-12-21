Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $16.53 on Friday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

