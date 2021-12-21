Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.92. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.37. 147,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,142. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.51.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

