Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.92. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.37. 147,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,142. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.51.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

