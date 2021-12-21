Martin Investment Management LLC Invests $24.77 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,774,000. Sony Group makes up about 6.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,499,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

