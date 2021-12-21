Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

