Martin Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

