Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $485.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $415.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $422.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.92. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $269.08 and a 12-month high of $442.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

