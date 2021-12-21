Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ameren by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ameren by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.