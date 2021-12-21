Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

