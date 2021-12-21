Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.39 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCII stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

