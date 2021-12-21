Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.47 Million in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

CBU opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.