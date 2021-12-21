Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.55 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Perficient by 13.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

