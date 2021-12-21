Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of EXLS opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

