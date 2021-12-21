Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

