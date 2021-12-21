Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

