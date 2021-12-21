Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.27. 14,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,734. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

