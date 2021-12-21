Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce sales of $60.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.97 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 229,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,978. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 230.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Materialise by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

