Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

