Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 947 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

