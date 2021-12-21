Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 823 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

