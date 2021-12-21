Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $82.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

