Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.