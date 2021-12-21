Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

