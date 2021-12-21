Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

