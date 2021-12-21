Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.24

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 158136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

