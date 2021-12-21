Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAYNF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

