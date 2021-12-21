McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $234.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

