Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

