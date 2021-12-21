Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.62 and its 200 day moving average is $245.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $252.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

