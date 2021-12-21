Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $19.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83.

