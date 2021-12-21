Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

